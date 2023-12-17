Disheartening update on Charlotte Flair's injury that will keep her out of action for nine months - Reports

A major update has come out following the announcement of Charlotte Flair's injury that will likely keep her out of the squared circle for most of 2024.

The Queen recently suffered an injury during a singles bout against Asuka on SmackDown. Flair was then helped to the back by WWE personnel. The company later confirmed that the former Women's Champion will miss about nine months of in-ring action due to her injury.

PWInsider has shared an update on Charlotte Flair's injury. The SmackDown Superstar will undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks. Per the outlet's sources, the procedure has been scheduled around the holidays. One WWE source described the situation as "likely worse than" a torn ACL and added that Flair suffered additional knee injuries.

Charlotte Flair will miss WrestleMania next year

Flair made her main roster debut shortly after WrestleMania 31 in 2015. A year later, she defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32 to become the inaugural WWE Women's Champion. Flair has been one of WWE's biggest stars for the past eight years or so.

Unfortunately, Flair's injury will keep her out of action for at least nine months. This means that Flair will miss WrestleMania 40, a milestone event in the history of The Show of Shows.

Flair delivered an instant classic with Rhea Ripley at this year's 'Mania. Many fans dubbed the SmackDown Women's Title contest the "match of the year." The Queen must be disappointed that she won't compete at next year's show.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Flair a speedy recovery. Stay tuned for more updates on The Queen's injury as and when they become available.

