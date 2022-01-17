"I don't want to die"- Top WWE Superstar's wife on Mixed Tag Team Match with Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Finn Balor's wife isn't interested in a Mixed Tag Team Match with Charlotte Flair and Andrade.

Finn Balor married popular sports journalist Veronica Rodríguez in 2019. Mere months later, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair got engaged to fellow wrestler Andrade. The happy couple are still together, though Andrade doesn't work for WWE anymore.

A fan recently asked Veronica Rodríguez her thoughts on a possible Mixed Tag Team match against Flair and Andrade, with her husband Finn Balor as her partner. Rodriguez had a hilarious response to the question. Here's what she stated in her answer:

"I don't want to die soon." [rough translation with Google Translate]

Charlotte Flair noticed the amusing response and shared it on her Instagram story:

Veronica Rodriguez isn't interested in stepping into the ring with Charlotte and Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Andrade never got to team up on WWE TV

Contrary to other popular real-life WWE couples like Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, and Rusev & Lana, Charlotte and Andrade were never paired together on WWE TV. Shortly after Flair and Andrade got engaged in early 2020, The Queen spoke up about possibly teaming up with her partner.

Flair praised Andrade's on-screen chemistry with Zelina Vega and stated that she would love to team up with him in the near future.

"So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US championship, and his bond with Zelina is so strong. I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together," said Flair. [H/T Metro]

Unfortunately, Flair's idea never came to fruition. Andrade requested his release from WWE in early 2021 and was later granted the same.

He went on to make his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Flair is still one of the biggest names in the WWE Women's division and is the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

