Triple H to bring back major star after 20 months as Charlotte Flair's replacement? Exploring the possibility

Triple H may have to find Charlotte Flair’s replacement on the road to WrestleMania 40. The Queen injured herself during a match against Asuka last week on SmackDown. Michael Cole confirmed tonight that she will be out of action for nine months.

It is possible The Game could bring back a major star as Flair’s replacement 20 months after the person left WWE. The star in question is Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné). She left the company on a bitter note in April 2022 but might return under the TKO regime.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been keeping fans busy with guesswork regarding her future in the business. She recently shared a cryptic social media post, again raising speculation about a potential return to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also updated Sasha Banks regarding her relationship with AEW.

The journalist noted that while he hasn’t heard of any talks between Banks and WWE, AEW’s plans to bring in the former IWGP Women’s Champion are no longer happening.

“I haven’t heard anything except that the once working plans for Mercedes and AEW are no longer working plans.”

It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks will join WWE under the creative oversight of Triple H and even potentially replace Charlotte Flair on the road to WrestleMania 40.

What were Triple H’s plans for Charlotte Flair before her injury?

SmackDown superstar Shotzi, who had been Charlotte Flair’s tag team partner before her injury, told WWE Deutschland the pair were supposed to go after the tag team titles.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE, and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair], like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi.

