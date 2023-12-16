Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks shares cryptic update amid rumors on her future with WWE or AEW

Mercedes Moné has sent a cryptic message amid rumors of a WWE return or debut with AEW.

The former Sasha Banks has been away from WWE since mid-May 2022, but she remains one of the most popular names as fans go back and forth over her potential return. At the same time, many would like to see Moné work full-time for another promotion, such as AEW.

There have been a lot of rumors about Moné as of late, with strong speculation that she will sign with a top promotion soon. She often fuels the rumor mill with vague posts on social media, and her latest tweet is no different.

"I know somewhere I will find the key," Banks wrote.

While this may be a lyric from Bruce Springsteen's single "Trapped," some fans believe this refers to how she plans to "find the key to the bank" or bring back the Sasha Banks character via WWE return.

The Boss has not wrestled since losing to Willow Nightingale in a match to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion on May 21. The 31-year-old planned to win the title that night but suffered an ankle injury.

Wrestling legend wants big match for Sasha Banks in WWE

If Mercedes Moné decides to return to the promotion she made her name in, the former Sasha Banks will have several new opponents, including Jade Cargill.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed a possible return for The CEO and what a Banks vs. Cargill match would mean.

"We'll, Miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

Moné has not wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment since May 15, 2022. That night, she teamed with Naomi to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship over Natalya and Shayna Baszler at the non-televised live event in Roanoke, VA. The champions walked out of RAW the next night.

