Potential reason why Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) hasn’t signed with AEW yet - Reports

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone was rumored to possibly sign with AEW numerous times ever since her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. However, recent reports have shed light on the rumors.

Mercedes Mone was signed to WWE from 2012 till 2022 before she departed from the company reportedly due to a creative dispute. She is currently signed to NJPW but her deal is coming up shortly which has once again started the speculations about her next destination.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed AEW possibly signing Mercedes. Meltzer noted that Tony Khan didn't bring her to All In without the idea of signing her in the future.

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

He continued:

"I don’t know. It depends. If she has other aspirations outside of wrestling, you know the positive of AEW is that she can do them and Tony’s not gonna say no. With WWE, they’ll kinda want to be in control of that, but they’ll probably because, because of AEW, and it’s not Vince McMahon, they would probably be a lot more lenient with her than they would have been in the past." H/T:[RingsideNews]

Danhausen has a request regarding Mercedes Mone from AEW President Tony Khan

AEW star Danhausen recently made a special request to Tony Khan regarding Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes recently posted a video in which she is seen training inside a wrestling ring. AEW's Danhausen retweeted the video with a message to AEW President Tony Khan:

"Tony give Mercedes 10 mil. Danhausen will give up the blimp," Danhausen wrote.

Danhausen has been obsessed with having a blimp for a very long time and the latter has even asked TK to get him one many times.

