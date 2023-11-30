AEW star makes a special request to Tony Khan about Mercedes Mone

An AEW star recently took to social media to make a special request to Tony Khan about the former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). The star in question is Danhausen.

Mercedes Mone, who joined WWE in 2012 under the ring name Sasha Banks, had a successful run in the Stamford-based company, during which she became a multi-time world champion. Her tenure ended last year when she walked out during an episode of RAW due to a creative dispute.

After her WWE exit, Mone debuted in New Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she confronted the IWGP Women's Champion Kairi. In February 2023, she defeated Kairi to win her first title with the Japanese promotion. Mercedes Mone is currently out of action due to an injury sustained during a match against Willow Nightingale in May 2023.

The 31-year-old recently posted a one-and-a-half-minute-long video, in which she is seen training inside a wrestling ring. AEW star Danhausen quote tweeted the video with a message to AEW's founder, Tony Khan.

The Very Nice, Very Evil asked Khan indirectly to sign the former WWE Champion by giving her 10 Million, and in return, promised to give up the blimp.

"Tony give Mercedes 10 mil. Danhausen will give up the blimp," Danhausen wrote.

It is to be noted that Danhausen has been obsessed with having a blimp for a large part of his wrestling career and has even asked Tony Khan to get him one on many occasions.

Danhausen accused of bootlegging AEW merchandise

A social media post recently accused the 33-year-old star of stealing designs from the AEW shop and selling duplicates. It was further alleged that the Jacksonville-based company was investigating the matter internally and Danhausen may be fired.

Taking notice of the allegations, Danhausen blamed the netizens for spreading lies and believing in them.

"The internet is good because one singular dumb person can make up an entire lie about you and then a bunch of even dumber people will believe the lie and add more lies to it," wrote Danhausen.

Danhausen recently returned to Dynamite after a 262-day absence. Read the full story here.

