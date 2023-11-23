Missing AEW star finally returns after 262 days on Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw the return of a fan favorite, and the crowd went nuts. The Chicago crowd was on their feet when Danhausen returned after being out for 262 days.

Danhausen was last seen during the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023, when he injured his pectoral muscle. He has been out of action ever since, and fans were waiting with bated breath for his arrival.

That was given to them by AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy before he teamed up with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata to take on the team of 2.0.

Cassidy took the mic before the match started and said that he had a Thanksgiving surprise for the fans in Chicago. That is when Danhausen’s music hit, and out came the enigma, much to the surprise of everybody.

The commentators also went nuts when the returning star showed up, and that seemed to give Cassidy’s team an extra boost. Orange, Hook, and Shibata then used that rush to get the win in an exciting match that had fans at the edge of their seats.

With Danhausen now back and in the mix with Cassidy, it will be interesting to see what is next in store for him. How will he fit in with Orange Cassidy and the group? Only time will tell.

