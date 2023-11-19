Danhausen responds after getting accused of bootlegging AEW merchandise

AEW Star Danhausen recently responded to an allegation of bootlegging merchandise on social media.

A viral social media post accused Danhausen of stealing shirt designs from the AEW shop and selling them for himself, which resulted in the original designers not getting their cuts. The post claimed that the 33-year-old was under investigation for the same and may be fired by the Jacksonville-based company.

Here is what the post said:

"Danhausen was apparently stealing shirt designs from AEW shop, then getting them printed out for dirt cheap at a local print shop and selling those himself for the same price as an AEW shop shirt. So what's the problem? The shirt quality is incredibly bad, even worse than pro wrestling tees. The original shirt designers aren't getting their cut of the pay. Supposedly Danhausen's big return was delayed as they investigated this, then totally cancelled once the full details came out. He may even be fired at this point."

Taking notice of the story, the Very Nice, Very Evil reacted by blaming some people for spreading lies on the internet and others for believing them.

"The internet is good because one singular dumb person can make up an entire lie about you and then a bunch of even dumber people will believe the lie and add more lies to it," wrote Danhausen.

Danhausen breaks silence after AEW scrapped his return

Danhausen's last match in the Jacksonville-based company was on March 5, 2023, at the Revolution pay-per-view when he teamed up with Orange Cassidy in a four-way for the World Tag Team Titles. During the match, Danhausen suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has been absent from the television since then.

A few weeks ago on Rampage, the 33-year-old made a backstage appearance and announced his return on the November 10 edition of the show. The plan did not materialize as he was not featured on the show.

The Very Nice, Very Evil took to Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Justified 'Where is Danhausen?!' tweets here on twitter as the whereabouts of Danhausen’s return to television still unknown!"

It will be interesting to see when Danhausen will finally make his much-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based company.

