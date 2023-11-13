Danhausen breaks silence after AEW scrapped his return plans

An injured AEW star was likely to return on last week's Rampage, but didn't. The star in question is Danhausen. The star's return has been teased for months now.

On the November 3 edition of Rampage, the Very Nice, Very Evil one appeared in a backstage interview, and said that he was scheduled to return on next week's Rampage. As it turned out, he was nowhere to be seen on this week's episode.

Despite being promoted for the 10th November's Rampage, the 33-year-old-star did not appear on the show. Due to the latter's absence, fans reportedly chanted 'where is Danhausen' during the show, to which the 33-year-old-star reacted on Twitter.

"Justified 'Where is Danhausen?!' tweets here on twitter as the whereabouts of Danhausen’s return to television still unknown!" wrote Danhausen.

The latter has been sidelined since suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a match at the 2023 Revolution pay-per-view. In his last match, the latter failed to win the tag team championships alongside Orange Cassidy at the Revolution PPV. Fans are craving for the return of the star, who carries an unmatchable charisma.

AEW star Danhausen claims that he received a gift from CM Punk

CM Punk has kept his distance from pro-wrestling ever since his backstage altercation in September 2023. The former AEW World Champion star has never faced the Very Nice, Very Evil star one-on-one.

Recently, Danhausen took to Twitter and wrote that the Voice of the Voiceless sent the latter 14 cheeseburgers.

"Pepsi Phil sent 14 cheeseburgers to my home," wrote Danhausen.

The AEW star has reportedly recovered from his injury, and fans cannot wait for his in-ring return.

When do you think the 33-year-old-star return to AEW. Let us know in the comments section below.

