Photo: AEW star claims to have received a gift from CM Punk

CM Punk has kept his distance from professional wrestling since his termination from All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 following the events at Wembley Stadium. At AEW All In pay-per-view, on August 27, 2023, the Second City Saint was embroiled in a backstage incident with Jack Perry. The veteran and the 26-year-old upstart indulged in a heated altercation before the start of the main show, which led to a brawl.

The details of the incident got to the media, tainting the overwhelming success of one of professional wrestling's grandest events and showing the Jacksonville-based company in a negative spotlight. CM Punk was fired, and Jack Perry was suspended indefinitely in the fallout from the incident. While the Straight-Edge superstar has appeared publically since the incident, he has yet to shed light on his wrestling future.

AEW star Danhausen recently took to social media to share a picture of packed food items on X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed to have received 14 cheeseburgers from CM Punk, who famously has a tattoo of the Pepsi logo on his shoulder.

"Pepsi Phil sent 14 cheeseburgers to my home." - wrote Danhausen.

After his exit from Tony Khan's company, the wrestling world has been brimmed with rumors about Punk's return to WWE after almost a decade. Fans have been salivating about the possibility of the 45-year-old making a comeback at Survivor Series, which will take place in his hometown on November 26.

Road Dogg says he doesn't understand why everybody loved CM Punk

Calling Punk a polarising star is an understatement. The former WWE Champion boasts of some of the most passionate supporters and vehement detractors in the pro wrestling world, owing to his personality.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently gave his take on Punk's popularity and stature in wrestling. Speaking on Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the 54-year-old said he never understood the hype behind the Second City Saint.

“Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.” [H/T Ringside News]

