Top WWE executive says he doesn't understand why everybody loved CM Punk

Despite his immense popularity across the world of wrestling, former AEW World Champion CM Punk's popularity has been questioned by a current WWE executive.

Years prior to the whole drama with AEW, CM Punk was one of the top guys in WWE. Back in 2014, The Best in the World walked out of the company due to some alleged creative differences, and he was fired from the promotion subsequently a few months later. Punk allegedly garnered much heat from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Second City Saint returned to wrestling in 2021 through AEW, but things again ended horribly in a debacle, as he was fired by Tony Khan with cause two years later. Considering the recent reports and statements, Punk is arguably the most polarizing figure in wrestling right now.

Nevertheless, The Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian James, aka "Road Dogg" Jesse James, opened up on the influence Punk had on the wrestling world. Speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast recently, Road Dogg said the following regarding Punk being loved universally:

“Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.” [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Is CM Punk returning to WWE this month?

Following his termination from AEW recently, CM Punk is rumored to make his WWE return after nearly a decade at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown Chicago. During a conversation with 670 The Score recently, Punk was asked whether he would show up in Chicago, here is what he said:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home, and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." [H/T Whatculture]

Expand Tweet

The Survivor Series PLE is all set to take place in Chicago less than three weeks from now. It now remains to be seen if fans get to witness the most anticipated return in years.