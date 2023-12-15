Triple H to push former champion as Charlotte Flair's replacement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair’s injury on WWE SmackDown may affect Triple H’s plans for The Queen on the road to WrestleMania 40. The 14-time World Champion suffered a knee injury during her match against Asuka last Friday. The match came to an abrupt end, and Flair was immediately taken backstage.

Flair is arguably one of WWE’s biggest stars. She’s been heavily factored into the company’s plans for WrestleMania since joining the main roster years ago. She’s also one of the three women to headline the Biggest Show of the Year in 2019.

It is possible her injury could prompt Triple H to push a former champion as a singles star. The person is none other than Shotzi. The former NXT Tag Team Champion had formed an alliance with Charlotte Flair prior to her injury.

While pushing Shozti as Flair’s replacement may be a stretch, The Game could book the 31-year-old star to win singles matches on WWE SmackDown. She might go up against Bianca Belair to determine the new number one contender to the current champion, IYO SKY.

Was Charlotte Flair booked to win gold on WWE SmackDown before her injury?

WWE had originally intended for Charlotte Flair and Shotzi to go for the tag team titles prior to the superstar’s injury. The rumor was confirmed by Shotzi herself during a recent interview with WWE Deutschland.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE, and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair], like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi. [From 21:25 to 22:08]

The extent of Flair’s injury is currently unknown. The 37-year-old superstar was sent home to Florida after her injury and is awaiting full medical evaluation.

