Charlotte Flair was originally set to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, according to 31-year-old star

Charlotte Flair's WWE career spans over a decade as the 14-time Women's Champion. However, it was recently revealed that The Queen was set to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship before her unfortunate spot on the recent episode of SmackDown.

After WWE Fastlane 2023, Shotzi and Charlotte Flair started teaming up on the blue brand. The duo also defeated the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, who are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Sadly, the duo never got a shot at the titles after their win.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi was asked if she would like to win titles with Flair or Belair. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion praised both stars and revealed that she and The Queen were supposed to go after the Women's Tag Team Titles.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair] like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi. [From 21:25 to 22:08]

Unfortunately, Flair was taken out of the match due to a spot involving a moonsault outside the ring that possibly injured her knee.

Charlotte Flair is set to miss WWE live events - Reports

Charlotte Flair has almost accomplished everything in the promotion since she joined the main roster in 2015. The Queen has made records in the division, and she also plans on beating her father and John Cena's record in the near future.

Earlier this year, she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Later, she went on a hiatus, and the management changed the titles in the women's division across both brands.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen performed a moonsault outside the ring during a one-on-one bout against Damage CTRL's Asuka and reportedly injured her knee.

According to PWInsider, Flair was sent home and taken off live events as the company wanted a medical evaluation before she stepped inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see when she returns to the brand.

