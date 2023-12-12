Major update on Charlotte Flair's WWE status following injury

New details on the WWE status of Charlotte Flair have been reported following the injury incident on Friday's Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown.

Flair suffered an apparent knee injury while wrestling in the loss to Asuka on Friday's SmackDown. She finished the match but was tended to in the ring and then helped to the back, which caused significant concern from fans and from within the locker room. The company pulled the 37-year-old wrestler from weekend live events as a precautionary measure.

Flair has now returned home to Florida. She is not expected back in the ring until she is completely evaluated medically, according to PWInsider. WWE officials are currently working on setting up an in-depth evaluation.

It was noted that The Queen has been pulled off the road until officials receive confirmation on the nature of the injury, which they are working to obtain right now.

The source added that there is still a belief Flair injured her knee and struck her head while slipping from the top rope during Friday's match.

Bianca Belair says Charlotte Flair match would be biggest in WWE

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair recently teamed up on SmackDown to face the heels in Damage CTRL, but they still have unfinished business with each other.

There have been three TV matches between The Queen and The EST of WWE. Flair won on the February 26, 2020 edition of NXT. Belair won by DQ on the October 4th, 2021 edition of RAW, then again by DQ with Flair's RAW Women's Championship on the line two weeks later.

Belair recently appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and looked forward to the next rematch.

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it…It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me. That's at the top of my list. (...) Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her,'" she said.

Belair then added:

"That's a dream match of mine, and I hope that it happens one day. I don't think there's a match right now that could be bigger than that match," she said.

Belair and Flair last worked together on TV at Survivor Series as they teamed with Becky Lynch and Shotzi to defeat Team Damage CTRL in WarGames. They have also worked recent non-televised live events together, participating in Triple Threat matches with IYO SKY, who won each time to retain the Women's Championship.

What is your prediction for Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 40 storyline? Does Flair vs. Bianca Belair interest you? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.