How did Charlotte Flair's alleged injury happen on WWE SmackDown? Video of the likely spot goes viral

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair participated in a singles match against Asuka. However, the conclusion of the match raised concerns about a potential real injury for The Queen.

Post-match, Flair had to be assisted to the back by officials, as she appeared unable to make her way backstage independently. It was also revealed that she was vocal about experiencing pain in her knee and was seen communicating this to the referee.

As of now, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the nature or extent of Flair's potential real-life injury. While details are limited, a video clip circulating on the internet suggests a specific moment in the match where the injury may have occurred.

You can check out the video below:

As observed in the video clip, it appears that Charlotte sustained an injury during a sequence where she and Asuka were setting up for a move on the turnbuckle. Unfortunately, both wrestlers slipped, and Flair fell awkwardly, catching her knee on the top rope.

Notably, this incident wasn't aired on television, occurring during a commercial break on SmackDown. At this point, we must await an official announcement from WWE regarding this concerning spot and the potential injury suffered by Charlotte Flair.

As a prominent figure in the women's division, Flair has significantly contributed to the company, offering fans numerous memorable moments and compelling matches. Our thoughts are with Charlotte Flair, and we hope for a positive update on her condition soon.

Backstage reaction to Charlotte Flair's injury

Recent reports suggest that there is a real sense of concern backstage following the potential injury to Charlotte Flair. Fellow talents backstage are reportedly expressing their worries about her condition, especially since there has been no official confirmation from the company yet.

Fans on the internet have also displayed significant concern for Flair's well-being after the distressing incident on SmackDown.

Flair was involved in a feud with the Damage CTRL stable, a storyline that began before Survivor Series WarGames. The feud led to a match between Team Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL, culminating in victory for the babyface team. Both Flair and Asuka are undeniably among the top female talents in the company, but the unforeseen incident has added an element of unpredictability to their ongoing storyline.

Considering that we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, it's plausible that the multi-time Women's Champion might be eager to avoid an extended hiatus from the company.

