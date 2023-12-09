[WATCH] WWE star yelled “my knee” after match; taken backstage by referees

A top WWE Superstar needed assistance after seemingly getting injured on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair took on her arch-rival Asuka on SmackDown tonight. She seemingly injured her knee during the bout and eventually lost the match when Asuka rolled her up for the win.

After the match, Charlotte Flair was carried to the back by WWE officials as she wasn't in a condition to head backstage by herself. She was also seen yelling "my knee" at the referee.

Flair has been one of the biggest stars of the women's division for almost a decade. She has suffered her fair share of injuries in the past that led to multiple months-long hiatuses. It seemed like Flair injured her ankle for real tonight, and it wasn't part of an angle.

Only time will tell what the extent of Charlotte Flair's injury is. The Queen wouldn't want to take another extended break due to an unfortunate injury, especially because the road to WrestleMania is looming closer.

