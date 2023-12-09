Charlotte Flair possibly injured at WWE SmackDown off-air and is surrounded by doctors; was out cold

Charlotte Flair might be seriously hurt, and the doctors appear to be worried.

The star was facing Asuka tonight on SmackDown in a match where she lost. Although Flair had the upper hand for most of the match, it came down to Bayley disobeying orders. Although she had been told not to go out to the ring as a whole, after her actions last week cost Damage CTRL a win, she was there again this week.

However, this time, her distraction proved enough for Asuka to roll up Charlotte Flair and pick up a big win over her old rival.

The fans in the audience saw the moment as it looked like she collapsed on a blown-out knee. It's not certain if that's the case, but she could not stand on her own and was surrounded by referees and doctors.

Fans at the venue also said she fell on the back of her head during the commercial. She looked out of it when WWE got back from the break, so it could very well be related to the awkward landing on her head as well.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, she took support from the referees to get to the back. The exact details may be revealed soon.

We at Sportskeeda wish Charlotte Flair a swift recovery.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here