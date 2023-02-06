[PHOTO] Match stopped after WWE Superstar cut open while wrestling Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan

At a recent WWE live event in Pensacola, a Triple Threat match featuring Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville was stopped due to the latter getting injured.

The Queen has been defending her SmackDown Women's title at WWE's house shows on a regular basis. She recently defended the belt in a Triple Threat match at the WWE Pensacola live event. Unfortunately, Deville suffered a cut during the match, and this led to the bout being stopped by the referee.

You can check out Sonya's Instagram story for a graphic video of her cut.

Ryan Michael Moberly @Mobes333



Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. Sonya actually hurt?Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. #WWEPensacola Sonya actually hurt?Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. #WWEPensacola https://t.co/5ffUEAkX3U

Sonya Deville recently lost a high-stakes match to Charlotte Flair

It seems like luck hasn't been on Deville's side lately. Mere days before suffering a cut, she got an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's title. The match saw Deville challenging Charlotte Flair for the prestigious belt.

In the end, it was The Queen who stood victorious. Charlotte Flair will now go on to battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, with her title belt on the line. As for Sonya, here's hoping that her injury isn't serious enough to put her on the shelf.

With WrestleMania 39 almost on the horizon, the last thing that Sonya would not want is to miss the mega event. Deville's goal is to have a big match against a top name at The Show of Shows:

"I’ve yet to have my singles match at WrestleMania and that’s obviously a goal of mine in the near future. There’s so many scenarios that I would love. I’ve always said that I would love to face Becky Lynch because I just think the dichotomy of her character and my character would be so cool." [H/T TalkSPORT]

Only time will tell what's in store for Sonya Deville at this year's WrestleMania. For now, though, the only thing that matters is that she's okay and doing well following the live event injury.

What are your thoughts on Sonya Deville? Is she a future Women's Champion?

Poll : 0 votes