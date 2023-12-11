Potential update on Charlotte Flair following SmackDown injury

New details are being reported on the WWE status of Charlotte Flair following her apparent injury on Friday's Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown.

Flair wrestled Asuka on Friday night while Damage CTRL watched from ringside. The finish saw The Empress of Tomorrow defeat The Queen due to a distraction from Bayley.

After the match, Flair was heard saying, "My knee!" to the referee and was tended to by medics and officials. The 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner was helped to the back, and since then, there's been concern over a possible knee injury, but nothing official has been announced.

The latest from backstage is that WWE has pulled Flair from the road, according to PWInsider. The 37-year-old grappler was booked to work the weekend WWE live events, but she was pulled as a precautionary measure due to the injury.

A WWE source added that there are some people extremely concerned with the possibility of Flair's knee injury being fairly serious. However, there is still no concrete update on her status.

Flair has not publicly addressed the injury as of this writing. She has not been active on social media either.

WWE Legend would bring Charlotte Flair into a modern-day nWo

Charlotte Flair obviously has her critics, but she seems to be generally well-respected among pro wrestlers, both in and out of WWE. Kevin Nash recently discussed how a modern-day nWo would look in WWE, and he named The Queen as one of the superstars the legendary faction would recruit.

Nash noted on his Kliq This podcast that the modern-day nWo would invade the WWE NXT brand, and that would lead to a feud with The Judgment Day. He named Charlotte and Bron Breakker as current stars that would join himself, Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, and Scott Hall.

"I think we get [Rick] Steiner's kid [Bron Breakker]. At that point, we might have Syxx. Waltman would be with us at the initial [stage], so there would be four of us instead of just the three, so he would be with us. ... Judgment Day, you're gonna have to [feud with]. We'd have to get a girl. I think at that point, Charlotte's kinda got pushed out of the way a little bit, so we get Charlotte. Charlotte Flair jumps. She's kinda the old school [wrestler]. She jumps," he said. [1:46:11 - 1:47:24]

Nash also joked about why he might bring LA Knight into the group.

Do you like how WWE is utilizing Charlotte Flair right now? Who do you want to see Flair face at WrestleMania 40?

