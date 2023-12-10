Did Charlotte Flair worsen her own injury to subtly help Bayley on WWE SmackDown? What you may have missed

Charlotte Flair battled Asuka in a one-on-one match last week on SmackDown. However, Flair suffered an unfortunate fate, as she injured herself during the match while selling a superplex from the top rope.

It appears The Queen put her own injury at stake later in the match by going the extra mile to subtly help Bayley. During the closing moments, Charlotte applied the Figure 8 on Asuka, which was prevented by The Role Model.

Despite being in excruciating pain, Flair somehow got up and pushed Asuka into Bayley. She might have furtively tried to create a rift between both the Damage CTRL members, seemingly to see the 34-year-old get kicked out of the faction.

Charlotte Flair and Bayley were two of the Four Horsewomen in WWE. Previously, Flair tried to enlighten the latter by asking her to introspect, implicitly telling her to leave Damage CTRL.

Therefore, it looks like the 14-time Women's Champion subtly tried to help The Role Model at the cost of her injury. Charlotte seemingly wanted to cement the seeds of dissension within Damage CTRL.

Bayley getting kicked out of her own faction could finally open her eyes and pave the way for her much-anticipated turn.

Will Charlotte Flair miss Royal Rumble 2024 due to her injury?

WWE's upcoming premium live event is the Royal Rumble, which will emanate from Tropicana Field next year. The company seemingly has huge plans for the top superstars, including Charlotte Flair.

However, her recent injury caused a great deal of concern among the fans. During her match against Asuka on SmackDown, she botched a move from the top rope, which resulted in an abrupt landing.

Currently, there are no updates on her injury status, and the nature of it still remains obscure. Neither WWE nor Charlotte have provided any updates about the situation as of yet.

Hopefully, the injury isn't major and she might not be away from television for a long time. With Royal Rumble being one of the biggest premium live events, Charlotte Flair is expected to be part of it.

Do you think Charlotte will return in time for the Royal Rumble? Sound off below.