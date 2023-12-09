Bayley disobeys order on SmackDown; results in controversial loss for Charlotte Flair

Bayley again disobeyed important orders on SmackDown which resulted in a controversial loss for Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte has been feuding with Damage CTRL for several weeks now. Even after a brutal WarGames match at Survivor Series, it doesn't look like this feud is over between The Queen and Damage CTRL.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown's Tribute to the Troops special, Flair was set to go one-on-one with Asuka. Prior to the match, Damage CTRL instructed Bayley to stay backstage while they accompanied Asuka to the ring.

However, before the match could even begin, Damage CTRL were attacked by Zelina Vega and Michin. Shotzi and Bianca Belair also joined in the assault, and took out Damage CTRL, making this a fair contest.

The match was going well and it seemed like Charlotte Flair was going to win again over her longtime rival. However, towards the closing moments of the match, Flair went for the figure eight lock, but Bayley appeared from the crowd and broke the hold. Flair knocked Bayley off the apron, allowing Asuka to roll her up for the win.

It now remains to be seen what this means for Bayley's relationship with her Damage CTRL stablemates next.

