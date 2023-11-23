Kevin Nash would recruit Charlotte Flair and 26-year-old star if the nWo reformed in WWE

Kevin Nash recently fantasy-booked how a modern-day version of the New World Order (nWo) would look in WWE.

Nash was an original member of the legendary faction in WCW alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. They were later joined by more than 70 members, including Eric Bischoff, The Giant (Paul Wight), and Syxx (Sean Waltman).

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the nWo would invade WWE's NXT developmental brand if the 1990s version of the stable existed today. The storyline could lead to a feud with The Judgment Day, at which point Charlotte Flair and 26-year-old NXT star Bron Breakker would get involved.

"Judgment Day, you're gonna have to [feud with]," Nash stated. "We'd have to get a girl. I think at that point, Charlotte's kinda got pushed out of the way a little bit, so we get Charlotte. Charlotte Flair jumps. She's kinda the old school [wrestler]. She jumps." [1:46:42 – 1:47:24]

A 14-time champion, Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history. Her father Ric feuded with the nWo in WCW.

Kevin Nash would include three other nWo members in the group

In recent months, Kevin Nash has accused LA Knight of basing his WWE gimmick around wrestlers from the past, most notably The Rock. The two-time Hall of Famer joked that he would consider adding Knight to the group, but only so he could receive moves from their rivals.

Nash added that Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman would also be part of the nWo alongside Flair and Bron Breakker:

"I think we get [Rick] Steiner's kid [Bron Breakker]. At that point, we might have Syxx. Waltman would be with us at the initial [stage], so there would be four of us instead of just the three, so he would be with us." [1:46:11 – 1:46:31]

On this week's podcast, Nash also gave his honest reaction after finding out how many matches Roman Reigns has competed in this year.

Do you think Bron Breakker and Charlotte Flair would be good additions to the nWo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.