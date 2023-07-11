Former WWE Champion continues his criticism of LA Knight

Despite his recent rise in popularity with WWE fans, LA Knight has been met with further criticism from people within the business, most notably Kevin Nash.

Recently, The Hall of Famer likened the 40-year-old to a poor imitation of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, with his words proving to be very divisive.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash continued to critique LA Knight's current gimmick as well as his journey in the wrestling business.

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

LA Knight's recent connection with the crowd was certainly not planned by company officials, making his rise to the top even more impressive.

Hall of Famer wants to see LA Knight face a former WWE Universal Champion

While LA Knight has made an impression on the fans, he has yet to have a major singles feud on the main roster that has elevated him to the next level.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said he would like to see The Megastar do battle with Goldberg.

"I'd like to see him against the guy who's so over in WWE, I think he'd be great, LA Knight," Apter said. [8:23 – 8:35] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Goldberg has not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where he failed to recapture the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

