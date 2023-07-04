LA Knight should face WWE legend in a first-time-ever match, Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes LA Knight would be the perfect opponent if WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestles again.

Goldberg has not competed in a match since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. The 56-year-old is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired, prompting speculation that he could join AEW.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Mac Davis and Teddy Long. Asked about Goldberg's future in-ring rivals, one name immediately came to the Hall of Fame reporter's mind:

"I'd like to see him against the guy who's so over in WWE, I think he'd be great, LA Knight," Apter said. [8:23 – 8:35]

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis is a big fan of Knight and expects him to feature in a prominent spot at WrestleMania 40 next year:

"I still say that LA Knight, by the end of this year going into WrestleMania, is gonna be one of the biggest names we'll be talking about." [8:37 – 8:44]

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel about the possibility of Goldberg facing his former WCW rival Bret Hart.

Why do WWE fans like LA Knight so much?

In recent months, LA Knight has become one of WWE's most popular stars despite being presented as a bad guy.

Former WWE referee and on-screen authority figure Teddy Long has been impressed with Knight's work over the last year:

"I like LA. I like him. He's certainly come a long way in a short time, man. He's improved, and you can look at him, he takes his work serious too." [8:45 – 8:54]

NSAStevens @NSAStevens Should LA Knight win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Should LA Knight win the 2024 Royal Rumble? https://t.co/qitnawlG7i

Mac Davis added that fans enjoy Knight's act so much due to his believable character:

"They're supporting him because they believe in the guy that's playing that role, and when you get them like that, that's the best way to get a fan, when they just love you for you." [9:03 – 9:13]

Knight was many fans' top choice to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday. The 40-year-old looked set to capture the briefcase before being launched off the ladder by eventual winner Damian Priest.

Would you like to see Goldberg vs. LA Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.

