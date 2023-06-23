Tony Khan responds to rumors about WWE legend Goldberg potentially joining AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up about rumors of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg potentially signing with his promotion.

A few months ago, it was reported that the 56-year-old wrestling veteran's contract with WWE had come to an end. Goldberg made a return to the company back in 2016. He had been wrestling a few matches a year up until 2022.

Since the news broke, there have been several rumors that the WWE Hall of Famer was set to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent media call, Tony Khan opened up about the possibility of the former Universal Champion showing up in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I've had talks with Bill [Goldberg] at times about AEW. That's all I'll say at this time," Tony Khan said.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wouldn't blame Goldberg for joining AEW if the money is right

Former King of the Ring tournament winner Booker T has always shared his thoughts on any and all wrestling news. In the same manner, he discussed Goldberg's future during an episode of The Hall of Fame podcast.

The wrestling veteran stated that there's no reason for the former Universal Champion to turn down a booking offer from Tony Khan if there's a good paycheck available for an easy role.

"If Goldberg's contract [is expired] and he's a free agent now, he can do whatever he wants. If Tony Khan wants to call him and offer him a big enough check for him to come in there and do something relatively small where he's not gonna put himself in harm's way, why not go pick it up? Why not? It's just the name of the game," said Booker T.

During the same podcast, Booker T mentioned that it was simply how the business works. He also jokingly mentioned that if Tony Khan is willing to throw money around, he wanted his name in the mix as well.

Do you think Goldberg will show up on AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes