"Get the f**k out of here" – WWE legend taken aback by Roman Reigns statistic

Roman Reigns has only competed in 11 WWE matches so far in 2023. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash admitted he expected the number to be significantly higher.

Due to his part-time schedule, Reigns has wrestled just seven times on WWE television this year. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has also featured in four untelevised matches. By comparison, Gunther and Seth Rollins have competed in 88 and 89 bouts, respectively, since January 1.

Nash frequently wrestled more than 200 times per year during his in-ring career. On his Kliq This podcast, the former WWE star could not believe how many matches Reigns has appeared in this year:

"Get the f**k out of here," Nash said. "Eleven all year? Pay-per-views, everything? (…) God bless him. And we sit here and I adamantly defend him that he should not lose the championship (…) I had no idea it was 11. I would have thought 50, 60." [1:36:57 – 1:37:55]

In his most recent match, Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Kevin Nash compares Roman Reigns to Tyson Fury

In boxing, fighters often compete only a handful of times per year. British heavyweight and one-time WWE star Tyson Fury recently defeated Francis Ngannou in his first fight in almost 11 months. The Gypsy King's next bout will take place on February 17, 2024, against Oleksandr Usyk.

Reacting to Roman Reigns' light schedule, Kevin Nash implied that The Tribal Chief has become the wrestling equivalent of a heavyweight boxer:

"Look at Fury right now. He fought the MMA guy [Ngannou]. He's got another one coming up. He fights two or three times a year, and he loves to fight." [1:38:06 – 1:38:23]

Reigns is not advertised to appear at Survivor Series WarGames on November 25. It is currently uncertain if he will wrestle again in 2023.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' part-time schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.