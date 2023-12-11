Backstage note on Charlotte Flair's condition after scary SmackDown moment - Reports

The most recent SmackDown episode visibly didn't end well for Charlotte Flair as WWE's medical team helped her. Dave Meltzer now reports that he's heard Charlotte was legitimately hurting after SmackDown.

The Queen took on Asuka on the Blue brand this week, and even though she lost, all the attention was on how she struggled during the match.

Charlotte seemed to have initially injured her knee, as multiple photos from after the match suggested she was in a spot of bother. Speculation also suggested Charlotte may have even hurt her neck during the match against Asuka, which she ended up losing due to a roll-up.

Charlotte Flair's status was addressed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, and while Dave Meltzer didn't know the exact nature of her injury, the veteran journalist confirmed she was hurting "pretty bad" after the show.

"Yeah, I heard that she was hurting, you know, pretty bad from what I heard," stated Dave Meltzer [From 38:10]

What happened in Charlotte Flair's SmackDown match?

Considering their history, Charlotte Flair's matches with Asuka always make for must-watch TV. All eyes were on the former WrestleMania opponents as the bout had a chaotic beginning, with both women brawling near ringside.

The spot that seemingly caused Charlotte's injury happened when she was perched up on the top turnbuckle. While we're not sure about the move Asuka and Flair were going for, it ended horribly as they both crashed onto the mat awkwardly.

Flair suffered the brunt of the impact as the referee quickly checked up on her, and for the remainder of the match, she looked to be in immense pain. Asuka rolled up Charlotte for the win, following which Flair was seen screaming "My knee" while a concerned Charles Robinson helped her in the ring.

WWE's medical team is still assessing her status, and as of this writing, there are no details on whether the injury is serious enough that she is forced to miss the Royal Rumble. Stay tuned for more updates.

