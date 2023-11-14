"I don't think there's a match that could be bigger" - Bianca Belair wants legit feud with major WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair recently revealed the one WWE Superstar she wants to have a legitimate feud with.

Since joining the Stamford-based company, The EST of WWE has shared the ring with several top superstars, including Charlotte Flair. Belair and The Queen had three one-on-one matches in 2020 and 2021. While Flair pinned the 34-year-old on NXT, she lost to Belair twice via disqualification on Monday Night RAW.

Despite this, The EST feels she needs to have a legitimate feud with The 14-time Women's Champion. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Belair claimed it would be the biggest match right now in WWE.

"There hasn't been that one big match yet, and we're all waiting for it…It was a nonfinish. So we've never actually had a legit feud and singles match for me," Belair stated. "That's at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it's IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she's a champion right now. I'm going for her. But like a bigger picture. Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, 'If I'm ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her,'" she said.

The former Women's Champion also added:

"And I think that Belair vs. Flair that's a big match. So I'm hoping that one day it happens. I look forward to the day that it happens because we're like one person I've been kept away from for the most part. We had a triple threat. We've done some tag teams together. I just feel like it's like two different generations, and it's like for us to collide at the mountaintop, and she's the only Horsewoman I have not defeated yet. I was about. That's a goal of mine. So she'll be the fourth that I have to go for. So, to me, that's a dream match of mine, and I hope that it happens one day. I don't think there's a match right now that could be bigger than that match." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Bianca Belair recently teamed up with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. However, she lost the match after the champion received help from the returning Kairi Sane.

Last Friday, Belair teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Asuka to face Damage CTRL and Sane. The match ended in no contest after The Empress of Tomorrow turned on her teammates and spit mist in Blair's face. Asuka then joined Bayley, SKY, and Sane in attacking Flair. Although Shotzi rushed to the ring to help Belair and Flair, Bayley took her out.

