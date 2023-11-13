Bianca Belair hints at major career move following recent WWE betrayal

WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair has hinted at a major career move following a recent betrayal.

Bianca Belair teamed with Asuka and Charlotte Flair to battle Damage CTRL this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but the match ended in controversy. The Empress of Tomorrow betrayed her tag teammates and was revealed to be the newest member of the heel faction. Kairi Sane returned to the company at Crown Jewel and joined the stable on the blue brand.

Becky Lynch recently returned to the company's developmental brand to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career. The Man's title reign didn't last too long, as Lyra Valkyria dethroned her on October 24. It was her first reign as NXT Women's Champion during her decade-long tenure with the company, and Lynch has seemingly inspired one of her peers.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Bianca Belair shared that she was very happy for Becky Lynch after she won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time. The EST then noted that she could return to the developmental brand in the future to do the same thing because she also has never won the NXT Women's Championship in her career.

"So when I saw her [Becky Lynch] get that title, I was like, I know that was a checkmark for her. Even though she’s gone to do great things, that was always something she wanted to check off her list. I’m like, I feel her because I feel the same way. So yes, I can see one day trying to go and mark that off my accomplishments list because I was never able to do that," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Bianca Belair sends message to former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks)

Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she wishes former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, nothing but the best as she continues her career outside the company.

The EST and The Boss made history together and main evented Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37. Belair picked up the victory in the match to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Bianca stated that she knows Moné is living her dream and added that she wants the former superstar to be happy.

"I just want her [Sasha Banks] to be happy. I know she's out there living her dream, and she's in Japan, and she's doing her thing. That's all matters at the end of the day. It's happiness," said Bianca Belair. [From 01:16 to 01:24]

Belair recently returned from hiatus and is involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Bianca Belair at the WWE Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25.

Would you like to see Belair win the NXT Women's Championship down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here