"I just want her to be happy" - Top WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message for Mercedes Moné (Exclusive)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently sent her well wishes to her former rival Mercedes Moné, who departed WWE last year.

Moné, who previously went by the name Sasha Banks, went to war with Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37. The two performers put up arguably the best women's match in WWE history, with Bianca Belair coming on top.

While the RAW Women's Champion remains at the top of the mountain in the company, Mercedes Moné took a bet on herself and left the promotion last year.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The EST of WWE stated that she just wanted her former rival to be happy. Belair explained that no matter where one's destiny takes them, it's only happiness that matters eventually.

"I just want her (Sasha Banks) to be happy. I know she's out there living her dream, and she's in Japan, and she's doing her thing. That's all matters at the end of the day. It's happiness," said Bianca Belair. (1:16 - 1:24)

Bianca Belair on her WWE WrestleMania 37 match with Mercedes Moné

Elsewhere in the chat, Bianca Belair mentioned how competing with Mercedes Moné at WrestleMania 37 was one of the biggest moments of her career.

The EST of WWE also revealed that she was quite nervous before WrestleMania 38, where she faced Becky Lynch, even though she had headlined the show the prior year.

"Of course, it's at the top of the list. It doesn't get bigger than main-eventing WrestleMania and making history at the same time. So it's definitely at the top of the list; it's one of my top moments. Each WrestleMania is special in its own way. I remember walking into WrestleMania 38 and being like, 'I'm not gonna be nervous; I have main-evented WrestleMania before.' Nope, I was more nervous about WrestleMania 38 than 37," said Bianca Belair. (0:40 - 1:04)

Belair is set to have another marquee match at WrestleMania 39 as well, where she will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka.

