Charlotte Flair heartbreakingly breaks silence after WWE announces she's missing most of 2024

Charlotte Flair is injured, and she will miss most of next year. The star has broken her silence since the news about her injury came out.

Last week on SmackDown, during her match against Asuka, Charlotte fell from the top rope with her leg, getting hung up on the ropes and landing badly on her shoulder and head. She barely finished the match after that, with Asuka getting a quick roll-up pin. After the match, she had to be helped to the back, with her talking about how her knee hurt badly.

Now, WWE has confirmed that she will be missing at least nine months of action following the knee injury and won't be able to compete in that time. This means that she's missing most of 2024, with the earliest she can return being September, which is usually post-SummerSlam.

The star has now broken her silence. Charlotte Flair put up a broken heart emoji.

The star will be out for a long time.

The former champion's injury came in the middle of what appeared to be a feud with Damage CTRL. Her loss also leaves SmackDown with only Bianca Belair as the big babyface in that feud.

We at Sportskeeda wish Charlotte Flair a swift recovery.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.