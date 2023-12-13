31-year-old star to replace Charlotte Flair in her potential WrestleMania 40 match following WWE SmackDown injury? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair had momentum by her side on the road to WrestleMania 40 until she allegedly injured herself on WWE SmackDown last Friday. The Queen apparently suffered a knee injury during a spot in her match against Asuka on the blue brand. The star who could possibly replace Flair would be Jade Cargill.

Flair has reportedly been pulled out from WWE live events set for this weekend as a precautionary measure. The nature of the injury is unknown at the time of the writing as officials were still carrying out an in-depth evaluation.

Hypothetically speaking, if Charlotte Flair was forced to sit out WrestleMania 40 due to her injury, then she also risks losing a potential coveted match against Bianca Belair. Her injury might force Triple H to fast-track the in-ring debut of a 31-year-old star.

There’s no denying that Cargill versus Belair is a dream match for many in the WWE Universe. The two women have yet to come across each other on television.

The former AEW TBS Champion has already made her on-screen debut. She first appeared on WWE TV at the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event. She also interacted with both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on RAW and SmackDown.

What were WWE’s plans for Charlotte Flair prior to SmackDown injury?

Charlotte Flair was involved in a tag team with Shotzi as part of a storyline prior to her injury on WWE SmackDown. Shotzi recently told WWE Deutschland that she and The Queen were supposed to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"Absolutely. I mean I look up to them so much. I was watching their stuff before I got to WWE, and I've always strived to be like Charlotte [Flair], like they work so hard. Yeah definitely, Charlotte [Flair] and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. Like, we got matching gear made, you know. We really wanted it, we wanted it for sure," said Shotzi. [From 21:25 to 22:08]

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Shotzi in the wake of injury to her tag team partner.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage