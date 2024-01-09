Andrade El Idolo withdraws from first post-AEW match amid WWE return rumors

Andrade El Idolo recently left AEW and is rumored to return to WWE. He just opted out from his first post-All Elite Wrestling booking, fueling the rumor mill.

The third-generation wrestler signed with WWE in November 2015 and worked there until March 2021. He debuted with AEW in June but was released at the end of 2023 when his contract expired. There have been rumors about Andrade leaving AEW for his former employer, but he was announced for another GCW date after debuting at Highest In The Room 2 on December 9 with a win over Joey Janela.

GCW announced today that Andrade has withdrawn from his match against Jonathan Gresham at Friday's No Compadre event in Chicago. Lio Rush is replacing him.

"Due to circumstances out of control, ANDRADE and MAKI ITOH will be unable to compete on Friday's event in Chicago. The following replacements have been signed: MASHA SLAMOVICH will replace Maki Itoh, LIO RUSH will replace Andrade," GCW wrote.

The speculation is that the former NXT Champion is clearing dates as he prepares to resume a full-time schedule with WWE, perhaps beginning with the Royal Rumble later this month.

Andrade's final AEW match was a loss to Miro at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The night before, he was defeated by Volador, Jr. at CMLL's Super Viernes event.

Andrade El Idolo bids farewell to AEW amid WWE speculation

Tony Khan confirmed Andrade El Idolo's departure during the Worlds End post-show press conference. The rumors of a WWE return for Andrade immediately began.

Andrade took to X on January 2 with a heartfelt statement to the AEW President and others in the company. The 34-year-old said goodbye, then named numerous AEW wrestlers and staff and closed the message with thanks and well wishes.

"I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW....Thank you AEW AND Thank you to all the fans for your support always. I wish you the best always!!!" Andrade wrote.

Andrade is married to WWE's Charlotte Flair, who is currently injured. It's believed that the star's decision to return to his former employer is heavily influenced by being able to spend more time with his wife at work, as she recently signed a historic multi-year contract extension.

