Top AEW wrestler to join WWE SmackDown imminently? Analyzing potential hint

Several wrestlers have become free agents with the ushering of the new year, which has opened up many doors for them to explore. The list includes several top stars, one of which is Andrade El Idolo.

The former United States Champion reportedly had his last AEW appearance at Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, and is reportedly heading towards WWE.

The 34-year-old might imminently join SmackDown and involve himself in the Great Latino War that has been prevalent in the blue brand between the LWO and Santos Escobar. In his recent tweet, the former AEW wrestler used the hashtag #TheRealLatinoMan, which sparked speculation about his WWE return.

It drops a potential hint that he seemingly disagrees with the fact that Escobar calls himself the real Latino superstar. Therefore, Andrade could make his return and join the blue brand to feud with the 39-year-old for Latino supremacy. While initially, he might not join the LWO, it could eventually lead him to that.

Zelina Vega could work as the catalyst in the entire LWO saga. She might convince Andrade to join their sides in The Great Latino War. However, it must be noted that the current report seems to indicate that the former AEW wrestler could be part of Monday Night RAW upon his return to WWE.

Nonetheless, the prospect of him being a part of SmackDown cannot be ruled out since his involvement in the LWO saga could give rise to a much more enthralling storyline compared to him being a part of the red brand.

Possible reasons behind Andrade El Idolo's AEW exit

Andrade wrestled his last contracted match in AEW at Worlds End. His decision to leave the company could be the culmination of a few reasons.

The 34-year-old was seemingly dissatisfied with his creative booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As a result, it might have influenced his decision behind his AEW exit. Another reason that might have played a major factor in leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion is Triple H becoming the head of creative at WWE.

Andrade left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, seemingly dissatisfied with his creative booking under Vince McMahon. However, things have completely changed with The Game in charge, and it might have lured him to return to WWE.

He was one of Triple H's favorite superstars and was booked as a top star during his days at NXT. Therefore, he might be expecting the same on the main roster with Hunter in change.

