WWE staff reportedly expecting massive AEW star to return after nearly 3-year absence

2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for free agents as both WWE and AEW will engage in a bidding war to retain the services of certain wrestlers. A recent report on Andrade El Idolo's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion has come to the fore.

Recent rumors have suggested that the Mexican star's AEW deal could end 'relatively soon' unless the company adds injury time to extend his tenure. Andrade reportedly wants to work with CMLL and AAA before potentially going back to his old stomping grounds in the future. The former United States Champion worked the CMLL Super Viernes Pay-Per-View on December 22, sparking speculation of his rumored free agency.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently learned that many people within WWE 'expect' El Idolo to return once his AEW contract expires. However, those close to the wrestler have shared their belief that he could choose to re-sign if Tony Khan makes a better offer:

"I do know that those in WWE expect him to return. I also know those close to him who say that he may very well go back but is also open to stay if Tony Khan makes a better offer than WWE.

The 34-year-old star was let go by Vince McMahon under his regime back in March 2021. With Triple H steering the ship now, it will be interesting to see if he will lure Andrade away from AEW next year.

