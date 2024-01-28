Andrade's WWE return SPOILED by 330 lbs star; Huge match teased for Elimination Chamber in Australia

Andrade's WWE return was spoiled by a massive star, and it could lead to a match at Elimination Chamber between the two stars.

Andrade El Idolo returned to WWE after a few years. He was previously with AEW but left the company after his contract expired late last year. The former United States Champion entered in the number four spot and wore his mask. The fans were ecstatic to see him make his return, and he got a huge reaction. The former AEW star was doing quite well in the match until he was eliminated by Bronson Reed.

This elimination could possibly lead to a match between both men at WWE Elimination Chamber. The former NXT Champion was clearly disappointed with the loss, and given that Elimination Chamber is taking place in Australia, it's hard to imagine Reed sitting out of the show.

It remains to be seen whether Andrade will target the 330-pound star after getting eliminated. It will also be interesting to note how the star's second stint in the company will pan out.

