Ric Flair makes bold claim about Charlotte Flair's WWE return

While Ric Flair is currently signed with AEW, it is obvious he still keeps an eye on his daughter, Charlotte's life events. He recently made an interesting claim about Charlotte Flair's return to WWE following her injury.

Charlotte Flair is reportedly set to be out of action for a substantial amount of time after suffering a serious injury during her match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8 edition of WWE SmackDown. The former champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match and has already undergone successful surgery.

In an interview on Busted Open, Ric Flair made a bold claim about his daughter's recovery. He stated that Dr. Dugan claimed she was one of the top three athletes he has ever worked on, and suggested that The Queen could be back in action faster than the recommended recovery time.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Former WWE writer believes top free agent will get more money than Charlotte Flair

Vince Russo recently claimed that All Elite Wrestling is going to pay Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, more money than Charlotte Flair makes in WWE.

Despite suffering a significant injury, Flair has inked a new multi-year deal with the promotion. The new deal has made the veteran one of the highest-paid female superstars in history. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo claimed that All Elite Wrestling will pay Mercedes Moné more money than Charlotte Flair to ensure that she signs with the company.

"All she's (Mercedes Mone) doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE," Vince Russo said. [22:22 - 22:34]

Ric Flair will be ringside for Sting's final match at AEW Revolution in March. The Young Bucks recently returned from their hiatus and will be facing Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution on March 3. It will be interesting to see if the 74-year-old ever returns to WWE down the line.

