Charlotte Flair shares positive update 11 days after surgery

Charlotte Flair has provided a positive update after suffering a significant injury on the December 8 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Queen suffered a major injury in her loss to Damage CTRL's Asuka last month during the Tribute to the Troops edition of the blue brand. She suffered tears to her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the bout and will be out of action for roughly nine months. She underwent successful surgery earlier this month on January 5.

Flair's injury comes at a terrible time, as she will now miss the Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. She is married to former WWE Superstar Andrade in real life, and the veteran just wrapped up his time in All Elite Wrestling.

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram story today to share a positive update 11 days after surgery. She noted that she got her stitches out today and shared a video showing off the range of motion she now has as she recovers from her injury. You can check out the video on Flair's Instagram by clicking here.

"I got my stitches out today," she wrote.

Flair provides positive injury update on Instagram.

WWE SmackDown star comments on Charlotte Flair's injury

Damage CTRL's Bayley recently broke character to comment on Charlotte Flair's injury and her long recovery ahead.

In an interview with the New York Post, Bayley noted that a lot has changed since the last time she battled Flair in a high-profile singles match. The Role Model added that she is worried about having to deal with Flair when she returns because she is the most intense athlete she has ever worked with.

"I just think we are just at such different levels than we were the last time we were in something one-on-one," Bayley said. "I’m worried to see how she [Charlotte Flair] comes back because she is probably the most intense performer and athlete I’ve ever experienced. So to see her come back with a vengeance is gonna be a scary one," said Bayley.

Charlotte Flair was in a rivalry with Damage CTRL when she went down with an injury last month. It will be fascinating to see which superstars are still in the heel faction when Flair returns to WWE down the line.

