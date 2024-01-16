Charlotte Flair already has a top challenger for when she returns, former WWE champion proclaims

While wrestling Asuka on the Tribute to the Troops special WWE SmackDown show on December 8, 2023, Charlotte Flair got injured.

Through the summer and fall of 2023, Charlotte had been at odds with Damage CTRL. Much like The Empress, Bayley is a notable former rival of The Queen. Most fans know that the two were part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bayley noted how so much has changed since the last time they were involved in a high-profile singles feud. Flair worked for the entire past year as a babyface, which seems to be working for her. On the other end of the spectrum, The Role Model is better off as a heel.

"I just think we are just at such different levels than we were the last time we were in something one-on-one," Bayley said. "I’m worried to see how she [Charlotte Flair] comes back because she is probably the most intense performer and athlete I’ve ever experienced. So to see her come back with a vengeance is gonna be a scary one."

Bayley concluded by showing an interest in revisiting their rivalry from the past when The Queen returns after healing up:

"So maybe I’ll let her do her thing and come back around, but will it definitely be special when we do get to do something big together."

Check out Bayley's heel turn in 2019 below:

Charlotte Flair is an integral part of Bayley's career, from being one of her first WrestleMania opponents to being the one who dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Role Model the night she turned on fans.

Since October 2019, Bayley has been working as a heel. She kicked off her remarkable run thus far on the October 11 episode of SmackDown.

Bayley believes she played a significant role in Bianca Belair's WWE career

At SummerSlam 2022, Bayley returned to WWE programming with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, forming Damage CTRL. For the most part, she has been feuding with Bianca Belair ever since.

Even before their high-profile feud in the fall of 2022, Bayley has worked with The EST of WWE.

While speaking to The Post, the Role Model revealed that she likes to take some credit for Belair's success and that fans will remember her heel run because of how many talents she was able to help elevate during this time:

"We helped each other, but her first sightings on Raw and SmackDown were with me and now she’s already main-evented a WrestleMania," Bayley said. "She’s already held the championships. I think it will be just because I’ve been able to do a lot of different things with a lot of different people no matter their level of experience."

Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2024, Bayley is a heavy favorite to walk out of Tropicana Field with a first-time-ever win. She flirted with the idea of going after a current top champion. Check out the details here.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here