Damage CTRL member reveals she has more to accomplish in WWE

A member of Damage CTRL has disclosed that there are still things she wants to accomplish in WWE.

Damage CTRL is a heel faction on SmackDown comprised of Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1, 2023. She cashed in on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023 to become champion and celebrated with her stable after the match.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, Bayley reveals that there are still things that she hasn't done in WWE that she would like to do. It was recently reported that The Role Model has signed a multi-year extension with the promotion.

"There’s so much I wanna do for the wrestling world," Bayley said. "Of course there are other places that I can do that and give what I have, but to me, the dream from when I was 10 years old was to do [‘this’ several times over] and all with WWE. I haven’t done all those things. I don’t wanna walk away without doing the things that I said I was gonna do, or at least giving 150% of me trying to get those things done," she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Damage CTRL's Bayley reveals she wants to win WWE Royal Rumble

Bayley shared that one of the things she wants to do before her career is over is win the Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will air live on January 27 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The 34-year-old has already declared for the Women's Royal Rumble match but suffered a tough loss this past Friday night on SmackDown. She lost to Bianca Belair in a singles match, and her stablemates were not impressed with her effort.

During her interview with Cageside Seats, the Damage CTRL member disclosed that winning the Royal Rumble is "stuff you dream about." She added that she wants to point at the WrestleMania sign and go on to have a singles match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

"Everybody knows that when you win the Royal Rumble, you get to point at the sign and the fireworks go off," said Bayley. "That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m excited to feel that. I wanna feel that and I wanna get that singles match at WrestleMania," she added. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

The former RAW Women's Champion was once the clear leader of Damage CTRL, but it seems that is no longer the case. It will be interesting to see if the heel faction decides to push the veteran out of the group in the months ahead.

