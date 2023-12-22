Bayley reportedly signs new WWE contract

WWE Superstar Bayley, a 3-time WWE Women's Champion, has reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion.

According to a report from PWInsider, the 34-year-old star has signed a new contract, which they believe to be a "multi-year" deal. At the time of this writing, there have been no additional details released on the new agreement.

Expand Tweet

Bayley first signed with WWE back in 2012, and since then has become one of the company's most popular and well-known Superstars. Ranked number 10 on an all-time list by WWE in 2021, Bayley has gone from the happy-go-lucky "Hugger In Chief" to the merciless leader of Damage CTRL.

One of the iconic 4-Horsewomen, the San Jose, CA native has achieved a ton of success, including multiple world championships, tag team championships with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, and is a former Mrs. Money in the Bank.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble. Winning the 30-woman match is an achievement that the in-ring veteran has yet to add to her impressive resume.

Do YOU think Bayley will win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble? Do you think Bayley will remain the leader of Damage CTRL through the next year? Let us know all of your thoughts, and predictions in the comments section below!