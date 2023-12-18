Former champion becomes the first woman to declare entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the first two WWE Superstars who declared their entry to the Men's Royal Rumble match. A three-time women's champion followed suit and became the first female superstar to enter the Rumble event next year in Florida.

The start of the Road to WrestleMania 40 is still over a month away, but Damage CTRL are already laying out their plans for next year. Bayley and the rest of the dominant group revealed last Friday that they are going after every women's gold in the company.

The Kabuki Warriors, who were victorious on SmackDown against Zelina Vega and Michin Mia Yim, are looking to get a shot at Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley also announced that she's entering the Women's Royal Rumble match and will go after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship if she wins the Rumble match.

"Because now is the time for Damage CTRL to hold all the gold," Bayley said. "And that starts with the most dangerous tag team in the division, The Kabuki Warriors, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. And me entering the 2024 Royal Rumble, winning, and taking Rhea Ripley's championship. And finally, my dream will become a reality." [H/T Cageside Seats]

There was turmoil with Damage CTRL a few weeks back, but it seems like Bayley has done well in earning back the trust of the group. She helped Asuka beat Charlotte Flair last week, and her interference in The Kabuka Warriors' match this week resulted in a win.

Charlotte Flair to miss 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match

One WWE Superstar who is set to miss the Royal Rumble next year is Charlotte Flair. The Queen suffered a knee injury against Asuka last week. It was announced on SmackDown last Friday that Flair is set to undergo surgery and will be out for at least nine months.

According to PWInsider, The Queen of WWE did not only suffer a torn ACL but also sustained additional damage to her left knee. She's scheduled to have the surgery sometime around the holidays.

Because of the injury, Flair will miss the majority of 2024. It's a rough injury that will not just need surgery but a painfully long rehabilitation.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches? Share your answers in the comments section below.