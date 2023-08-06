4 Possible reasons why IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship

The landscape of the women's division changed at SummerSlam as IYO SKY became the Women's Champion on the show. Before her MITB cash-in, Asuka tried to defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. However, she fell short as The EST emerged as the new Champion after a roll-up victory.

However, Bianca Belair still couldn't fully celebrate her victory as IYO SKY rushed through the ramp and cashed in her MITB contract, winning the Championship with her Moonsault.

After the match, Dakota Kai also appeared in the ring along with Bayley, and the three members of Damage CTRL celebrated the victory.

With that keep in mind, let's discuss four possible reasons why the Genius of Sky won the Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. To make IYO SKY main eventer

One of the potential reasons behind IYO SKY becoming the new Champion is to elevate her position in the company. This Championship reign could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Sky's career.

As IYO becomes the Champion, she will defend her title on different Premium Live Events and house shows. This will allow WWE to gauge whether the fans enjoy her in the center position of the Women's division or not.

#3. To make IYO SKY top babyface in the Women's Division

IYO's rise has been evident in the company since her main roster debut. The Championship victory could also help the company to position the Genius of the Sky as a top babyface in the women's division.

Despite being aligned with Bayley and Dakota Kai, she is receiving a positive reaction from the fans.

The company could use this as an opportunity to turn SKY into one of the top babyface superstars in the Stamford-based Promotion. This will eventually lead to anticipated storylines in the women's division.

#2. A fresh landscape for the Women's Division

Another possible reason for the Damage CTRL member becoming the Champion could be to introduce some fresh dynamics to the women's division of WWE.

It has been observed that the Women's Championship has mostly revolved around renowned female stars like Bianca Belair, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, etc.

This change in the landscape could undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the division. Moreover, fans are eagerly anticipating the aftermath of SKY's MITB cash-in victory.

#1. For a feud between SKY & Bayley

IYO SKY's Championship victory will eventually lead to a feud among the members of Damage CTRL, and this could also be another reason behind this unexpected victory.

However, a rift between SKY and Bayley has been witnessed on various occasions since the Genius of the Sky won the Women's MITB ladder match.

As SKY is now the Champion, it will surely create jealousy within The Role Model, and it is just a matter of time before Bayley turns on her own partner and challenges her for a Championship match.

