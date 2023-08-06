Popular WWE star overcomes mid-match injury to win major title at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair overcame a serious injury suffered during her match to win a major title at SummerSlam.

The WWE Women's Championship picture has been a mess since Charlotte Flair returned and inserted herself into the title picture, much to the dismay of Bianca Belair and Asuka.

The Queen even got her match against Asuka before Belair could get her rematch after losing the title to The Empress of Tomorrow at Night of Champions.

However, their title match ended in no contest after The EST got involved. Belair's rematch ended in a DQ. Hence, the only way to settle this feud was to have a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Tonight, all three women squared off at SummerSlam. They put on a stellar show. Belair was especially impressive throughout the match. Midway through the bout, Flair sent The EST over the top rope and crashed into the steel steps on the outside. Belair looked seriously injured as WWE medical staff came out to help her to the back.

However, she rallied and came back into the match. She even overcame a figure eight from Charlotte Flair and rolled up Asuka to get the win.

However, her celebration was short-lived as IYO SKY successfully cashed in Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

