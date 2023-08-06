IYO SKY is your new WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. As Ms. Money in the Bank, she became the second-longest holder of the contract and has now cashed in to win the Women's title. But after the match, an injured Four-time Champion returned to the company after three months.

We're talking about none other than Dakota Kai, one-third of Damage CTRL. She got an ACL injury back on May 12th, making it nearly three months since she has been on WWE television.

After IYO SKY became the Women's Champion, she celebrated with Bayley, and Dakota Kai came through to embrace her - making it a successful SummerSlam for Damage CTRL.

It has been one year since Damage CTRL made their WWE debut, with Dakota Kai being brought back after getting released. She was already a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion by that point, but her main roster run saw her win the Women's Tag Team Titles another couple of times.

It was arguably one of the smartest cash-ins in Money in the Bank history as Bayley attacked Asuka and Charlotte Flair with the briefcase to ensure they were no threat.

While newly crowned Women's Champion Bianca Belair got the better of Bayley, IYO SKY used the briefcase to attack her injured knee and take advantage - making it an easy victory once she cashed in.

