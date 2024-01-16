Taking the title off Rhea Ripley would be an honor, declares SmackDown star ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley will mark a full calendar year in WWE as Women's World Champion if she walks into WrestleMania 40 with the belt.

After squaring off with Charlotte Flair at last year's Show of Shows, many feel the Judgment Day star will be the hunted this time around, as Becky Lynch in the title picture again is only a matter of time. However, it appears there is competition.

The other remaining member of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, Bayley, disclosed to the New York Post that if she wins the Royal Rumble later this month, Rhea Ripley is worth challenging on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

"If I’m able to work with her [Rhea Ripley] at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before," Bayley shared her honest thoughts on the potential matchup.

On WWE SmackDown, her own stablemate, IYO SKY, is the WWE Women's Champion. So it only makes sense that Bayley goes after the rival brand's top champion. Nonetheless, she broke character to praise the Aussie:

"She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada*s group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad. [...] She carried that title on her back proudly. I’m gonna have to take it off of her and it will be an honor to do. It will be an honor, Rhea," Bayley said.

Rhea Ripley most recently retained the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. She is not booked to defend her belt at the Royal Rumble as of this writing.

Bayley wants her first singles match at WWE WrestleMania

At her first WrestleMania showing, Bayley walked away with the win. This happened in 2017 when she defeated Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Last year at the Show of Shows, Damage CTRL took on the legendary team of Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch.

Interestingly, The Role Model has not competed in a singles match on The Grandest Stage. Bayley told The Post that 2024 is her year:

"I’ve had so many different WrestleMania matches and last year was a dream come true, obviously. But getting a singles match for a championship is every wrestler’s dream at WrestleMania, so I’ve gotta do it. This is my year."

Damage CTRL's situation on SmackDown is an interesting storyline that the WWE Universe has been paying attention to of late. The general sentiment is that Bayley should win this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

If Bayley wins, does she go after IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!

