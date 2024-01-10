Watch: Charlotte flair update one month after injury

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has been forced out of action following an unfortunate knee injury. The Queen recently shared an update regarding her injury on social media.

The 37-year-old sustained multiple injuries during her singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Champion fell from the top ropes trying to execute a move, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the process. She had a successful surgery earlier this week.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram stories to share a huge update following the surgery. The Women's Triple Crown Champion posted a small clip of professionals measuring her knee flexion.

According to one of the experts, it read 101. The Queen also mentioned reaching triple digits five days after the surgery on her Instagram story:

"5 days post op 🙏🏻@wilk_kevin triple digits," wrote Flair.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

A screenshot of Charlotte's Instagram story.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Charlotte Flair's return from injury would be a huge deal

Veteran wrestler Ric Flair has openly supported Charlotte throughout her career. The 16-time World Champion has praised the female superstar for her in-ring abilities on multiple occasions.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Ric Flair stated that his daughter's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time. Apart from his Charlotte, the WWE Hall of Famer named Bayley, Asuka, and IYO SKY as the best performers on the female roster:

"She [Charlotte Flair] will come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," Ric Flair said.

What are your thoughts on The Nature Boy hyping Charlotte Flair's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.