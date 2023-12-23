15-time champion's return to WWE will be the greatest storyline of all time, according to Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that a former champion's return to the Stamford-based company would be the greatest storyline of all time.

The name in question is Charlotte Flair. The former WWE Women's Champion suffered an unfortunate injury during a match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. She fell from the top ropes during a spot, tearing her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus in the process. The Queen is expected to be out of action for quite a while before stepping inside the squared circle again.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, Ric Flair praised his daughter for her ability to keep improving. The Nature Boy labeled Flair as the best worker in the business:

"She's the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn't kiss anybody's ass. She just gets better every day," Flair said. [H/T : Fightful]

Rick Flair further stated that when Charlotte Flair returns from injury, it would be the greatest storyline of all time:

She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is." [H/T : Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for the Grandslam Champion to recover from the devastating injury and make a return to WWE. But, with the Royal Rumble scheduled for next month, the wrestling promotion will miss the services of one of their finest on the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gets taken down by UFC Star Michael Chandler

Ric Flair recently got into a heated argument with UFC Star Michael Chandler in a bar. The Dirtiest Player of the Game tried to throw in a punch, but in response, he was taken down by the MMA fighter.

A small video showing the two stars going at it is doing rounds all over social media. Although the clip has got people talking, it seems to be staged.

You can check the video below:

What are your thoughts on the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair going against a UFC Star?