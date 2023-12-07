[WATCH] Ric Flair taken out by UFC star after bar altercation

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, who is currently signed with AEW was attacked by a UFC star at a bar after a seemingly heated confrontation, and people had to pull them back.

The UFC star in question is MMA fighter Michael Chandler. Ric Flair has had a legendary career in the world of professional wrestling that has spanned over several decades. The Nature Boy has won several accolades throughout his legendary career in major wrestling promotions such as NWA, WCW, and WWE.

Ric retired from in-ring competition after his last match in 2022 after entering his 70s. He is currently signed to AEW under Legends contract. The Nature Boy has made multiple AEW TV appearances as well. Meanwhile, Flair is making headlines for what he did outside the squared circle.

In a viral clip, Flair could be seen entering a bar where the UFC star, Michael Chandler, was already there to greet him. However, the two got into a heated argument, and The Nature Boy even punched Chandler's face, and a brawl erupted between the two, with Chandler taking down the 70+ year-old Ric.

Although the clip has been making rounds on social media, it seems as if the video is staged, and there is nothing serious to worry about. Some fans also pointed out that it's staged.

Ric Flair apologized after recent controversy

Recently, at an AEW Rampage tapings, Ric Flair made an appearance alongside his long-time friend, Sting. During his promo, Flair said some things about women, which invited controversy. After facing massive backlash, Ric took to both "X" and Instagram to issue an apology:

"I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!"

Nevertheless, several wrestlers came in support of The Nature Boy as well. Meanwhile, Ric has signed a multi-year deal with AEW, and only time will tell what's next for the legend in the forthcoming future.

