Top star sends a message to Andrade El Idolo after his AEW exit

A top AEW star has sent a message to Andrade El Idolo after the latter's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Powerhouse Hobbs recently responded to a tweet posted by El Idolo on X, where he thanked and bid farewell to AEW and its production crew, Tony Khan, and several talent.

Hobbs was one of the wrestlers the former WWE US Champion mentioned in his statement. The former Team Taz member retweeted El Idolo's post, acknowledging the latter's message in a show of mutual respect.

Powerhouse Hobbs has lately been embroiled in a feud against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara as a member of the Don Callis Family, alongside Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. He gained significant momentum after defeating Chris Jericho in a dominant win on an October episode of Dynamite.

At the 2023 pay-per-view World's End, Hobbs teamed with Takeshita, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and former tag partner, Ricky Starks in a losing effort to Jericho, Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting.

Andrade El Idolo, on the other hand, is speculated to return to WWE imminently. He appeared extensively on AEW's recent programming and even competed in the Blue League of the Continental Classic. In his last match for the promotion Andrade lost in a singles match against Miro owing to being betrayed by his manager, CJ Perry.

Released AEW star Andrade El Idolo could join top WWE heel faction after return

It has been speculated that Andrade El Idolo could possibly join SmackDown if he returns to the Stanford-based promotion. Given that he has history with several talent on the roster, the idea of the former La Sombra working the blue brand certainly excites fans of the promotion.

El Idolo could join forces with Santos Escobar and his stable, the Legado World Order, as a top heel. He had an unforgettable series of matches with Rey Mysterio over the US Championship. Andrade also has history with Los Lotharios, the team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The faction is currently aiding Escobar in his quest to win the tournament to determine the #1 contender for Logan Paul's US title. He has beaten Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals and looks to defeat the other finalist, Kevin Owens, on the first SmackDown of 2024.